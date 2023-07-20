(Bloomberg) -- Kyiv warned that any ships heading to ports in Russia or occupied areas of Ukraine may be considered military targets, a tit-for-tat response to a threat from Moscow that pushed wheat prices higher.

Germany said it’s working with partners to get grain out of Ukraine by train via so-called solidarity lanes. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told her European Union counterparts that the aim is to “make sure that the grain won’t rot in the silos in Ukraine” and that it reaches “people in the world who desperately need it.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admonished Russia for halting the Black Sea grain deal and attacking Ukrainian grain facilities as “barbarian.” The US has warned that Russia has laid mines at Ukrainian grain ports, after Moscow ended the Black Sea grain deal that kept Ukrainian exports flowing.

Chicago wheat prices jumped 1.6% after Ukraine’s warning that ships heading to Russian ports could be considered targets.

