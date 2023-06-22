You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 22, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Russia Gas Flows Through Ukraine May End in 2014
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged Russia is weighing a “terrorist attack” at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, that would result in a radiation leak.
In a video address, Zelenskiy said information from Ukraine’s security service would be shared with nations including the US and China, as well as international organizations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the claims “another lie,” according to Russia’s state-run Tass news service.
Russian officials said bridges linking Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region were struck by Ukrainian missiles. Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, didn’t directly address the claim, but said on television that “everything happens for a reason.”
