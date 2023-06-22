(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleged Russia is weighing a “terrorist attack” at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, that would result in a radiation leak.

In a video address, Zelenskiy said information from Ukraine’s security service would be shared with nations including the US and China, as well as international organizations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the claims “another lie,” according to Russia’s state-run Tass news service.

Russian officials said bridges linking Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson region were struck by Ukrainian missiles. Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, didn’t directly address the claim, but said on television that “everything happens for a reason.”

