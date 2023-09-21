(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed continued support for Ukraine as he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Thursday amid concern that the country’s slow counteroffensive and opposition among conservative Republicans could threaten additional military assistance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that he didn’t share the “negative attitudes” of other world leaders toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We do not have the same attitude,” he said.

Warsaw sought to de-escalate a spiraling grain dispute with Kyiv by walking back remarks from its premier that the country had stopped weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Russia launched the largest missile attack against Ukraine’s power grid since early spring after Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council to revoke Moscow’s veto rights at the body.

