(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said air-defense forces downed 24 of 29 drones launched by Russia from annexed Crimea to attack southern and central regions of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with European leaders to press for continued support against Russia’s invasion amid concerns about the continued flow of US aid.

Turkey is preparing to host a third international gathering of national security advisers working to build support for a peace summit that Ukraine wants to hold this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for later this month in Istanbul.

Coming Up

EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday

