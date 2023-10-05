Oct 5, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches Drones; Biden Plans Speech on Aid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said air-defense forces downed 24 of 29 drones launched by Russia from annexed Crimea to attack southern and central regions of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with European leaders to press for continued support against Russia’s invasion amid concerns about the continued flow of US aid.
Turkey is preparing to host a third international gathering of national security advisers working to build support for a peace summit that Ukraine wants to hold this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for later this month in Istanbul.
Latest Coverage
- Zelenskiy Seeks More European Support as Funding Worries Mount
- No More Naive Calls to Putin: Inside Macron’s Very French Reset
- Turkey to Host Next Gathering of Allies to Discuss Ukraine Peace
- Biden Says He’s Planning ‘Major Speech’ on Need for Ukraine Aid
Coming Up
- EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday
- NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday
