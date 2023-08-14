You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
56m ago
Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches ‘Waves’ of Drones, Missiles
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched “several waves” of drone and missile attacks overnight amid reports that Kyiv’s troops are making some advances along the frontline in the country’s south.
Air defense shot down all 15 Iranian-made drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram. Debris that fell on the port city of Odesa caused a fire and injured three people, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper.
Ukrainian forces made progress as they sought to capture the strategically located settlement of Urozhaine as troops advanced in the south, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. The ruble meanwhile broke through the psychologically important level of 100 to the dollar for the first time since March last year.
Latest Coverage
- Ruble Crashes Through 100 Per Dollar Despite Central Bank’s Move
- Russia Opens Fire to Force Black Sea Cargo Ship Inspection
- Wheat Climbs After Russia Fires on Black Sea Ship for Inspection
- Russia’s War Economy Caps Rebound With Upswing Despite Sanctions
Markets
The ruble has extended losses even after Russia’s central bank sought to arrest the slump by halting its foreign-currency purchases on the domestic market for the rest of 2023.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:08
Billionaire Desmarais family quietly reshapes a financial empire
-
6:35
Canada 'Millet King' plans to use the grain to make his own cereal, beer
-
5:13
$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta
-
4:26
Young Canadians flocking to First Home Savings Accounts, banks say
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023