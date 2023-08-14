(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched “several waves” of drone and missile attacks overnight amid reports that Kyiv’s troops are making some advances along the frontline in the country’s south.

Air defense shot down all 15 Iranian-made drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram. Debris that fell on the port city of Odesa caused a fire and injured three people, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

Ukrainian forces made progress as they sought to capture the strategically located settlement of Urozhaine as troops advanced in the south, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. The ruble meanwhile broke through the psychologically important level of 100 to the dollar for the first time since March last year.

The ruble has extended losses even after Russia’s central bank sought to arrest the slump by halting its foreign-currency purchases on the domestic market for the rest of 2023.

