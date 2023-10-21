(Bloomberg) -- New long-range missiles provided by the US to Kyiv for its defense against Russia are “having a major impact on the battlefield,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Umerov had what he termed a substantive” discussion on the battlefield situation with with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday. Ukraine used the missiles, known as ATACMS, or the Army Tactical Missile System, for the first time in the past week. US President Joe Biden agreed to supply the weapons in September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is incurring “staggering” losses in its bid to take Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. “Either Russian forces believe they can feasibly take Avdiivka, or Russian military command is poorly prioritizing offensive operations regardless of cost,” the US-based military analysts Institute for the Study of War said in an note. Russia overnight shelled the countryside and industrial targets around Kryvyhi Rih, Zelenskiy’s home town, killing one person, the region’s governor said. The Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv regions were also under attack.

