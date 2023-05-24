You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 24, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Russia Reports a Large Number of Drone Attacks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, criticized the outcome of President Vladimir Putin’s war goals and accused defense officials of leaving Russia unprotected after an incursion by attackers who crossed from Ukraine.
Following that assault, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said a “large number” of drone attacks damaged buildings overnight, though most of the craft were intercepted. More than 550 people remain in temporary accommodation in the wake of the incursion earlier this week, Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told China’s premier, Li Qiang, that bilateral relations are stronger than ever, as Moscow looks to Beijing to help it withstand the economic pressure of US-led sanctions. Chinese President Xi Jinping also vowed to push cooperation with Russia to higher levels during a meeting with Mishustin.
