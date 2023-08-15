(Bloomberg) -- Russia imposed an emergency interest rate hike and said another was possible as it tried to stem a plunge in the ruble, but the move didn’t prevent the currency from sliding in a drop that has cast a pall over the economy.

Russian missiles hit civilian targets in eight regions, Ukrainian authorities said, killing three people and wounding at least five more in attacks that hit a kindergarten, a sporting hall and an industrial site. Attacks on Ukraine’s energy network knocked out power to more than 400 settlements, the grid operator said.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu told a security conference in Moscow that military relations between China and Russia are a “good cooperation model,” which doesn’t target any third party.   

Markets 

The ruble traded down 0.4% at 98.09 against the dollar at 1:02 p.m. in Moscow. The currency is still among the three worst performers in developing economies this year with a loss of about 25%.

Wheat dropped for a third day as grain exports continued from Russia and Ukraine even as tensions remain in the Black Sea region.

Coming Up 

  • Chinese defense chief Li will visit Belarus on Aug. 16-18

