(Bloomberg) -- Russia imposed an emergency interest rate hike and said another was possible as it tried to stem a plunge in the ruble, but the move didn’t prevent the currency from sliding in a drop that has cast a pall over the economy.

Russian missiles hit civilian targets in eight regions, Ukrainian authorities said, killing three people and wounding at least five more in attacks that hit a kindergarten, a sporting hall and an industrial site. Attacks on Ukraine’s energy network knocked out power to more than 400 settlements, the grid operator said.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu told a security conference in Moscow that military relations between China and Russia are a “good cooperation model,” which doesn’t target any third party.

Markets

The ruble traded down 0.4% at 98.09 against the dollar at 1:02 p.m. in Moscow. The currency is still among the three worst performers in developing economies this year with a loss of about 25%.

Wheat dropped for a third day as grain exports continued from Russia and Ukraine even as tensions remain in the Black Sea region.

Coming Up

Chinese defense chief Li will visit Belarus on Aug. 16-18

