8h ago
Ukraine Recap: Russia’s War Is Now Static, Kyiv Commander Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin withdrew Russia’s ratification of a ban on nuclear-weapons tests after complaining last month that the US had failed to finalize the treaty outlawing them. Russia was among 178 countries that had ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, though it hasn’t entered into force globally.
Germany provided Ukraine with a further military aid package, including armored personnel carriers, air surveillance radar systems and reconnaissance drones, Kyiv’s defense ministry said in a post on X.
Earlier, the Ukrainian army’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Russia’s invasion is now in a new phase of “positional” warfare of static and attritional fighting, as in the First World War. Zaluzhnyi, writing in The Economist, said this will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power.
Latest Coverage
- Putin Signs Law Revoking Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Ratification
- Speaker Johnson Wants to Pair Ukraine Aid With Border Security
- Ukraine Labels Nestle ‘Sponsor of the War’ for Staying in Russia
- US Sanctions Russia’s Sistema and Dual-Use Network
- Biden Doctrine: Show Strength, Whisper Restraint: Andreas Kluth
Politics
