Ukraine Recap: Russia Says Intercepted Drones Over Three Regions
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The National Bank of Ukraine stepped up market interventions to support the hryvnia straight after relaxing the currency’s peg to the dollar for the first time since Russia invaded last year.
US funding for Ukraine faces a new hurdle in Congress after Representative Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker gave Republican hardliners an opening to stall the next round of aid to Kyiv. UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told Bloomberg TV that he would work with NATO allies and other world leaders on ensuring aid still flows.
Leaders from nearly 50 European countries will try to show unity in support of Ukraine when they gather later this week in Spain, as concerns are mounting over the reliability of US funding and over a new potential ally of Moscow on the continent after Robert Fico, a candidate sympathetic to Russia, won Slovakia’s election.
Markets
Oil remained under pressure after a widespread selloff in global financial markets, even as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed that they will continue output curbs until the end of the year.
Coming Up
- EU leaders at European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain, on Thursday
- EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday
- Nobel Peace Prize awarded by Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday
- NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday
