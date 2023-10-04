(Bloomberg) -- The National Bank of Ukraine stepped up market interventions to support the hryvnia straight after relaxing the currency’s peg to the dollar for the first time since Russia invaded last year.

US funding for Ukraine faces a new hurdle in Congress after Representative Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker gave Republican hardliners an opening to stall the next round of aid to Kyiv. UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told Bloomberg TV that he would work with NATO allies and other world leaders on ensuring aid still flows.

Leaders from nearly 50 European countries will try to show unity in support of Ukraine when they gather later this week in Spain, as concerns are mounting over the reliability of US funding and over a new potential ally of Moscow on the continent after Robert Fico, a candidate sympathetic to Russia, won Slovakia’s election.

Latest Coverage

Ukraine Central Bank Gets Active in FX Market After Relaxing Peg

House Speaker Revolt Imperils Swift Passage of Ukraine Aid

UK Will Work With NATO Allies on Aid to Ukraine, Shapps Says

Russia Says Thwarted Drones Over Regions Bordering Ukraine

Europe Leaders Seek Show of Unity Against Russia: What to Watch

Markets

Oil remained under pressure after a widespread selloff in global financial markets, even as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed that they will continue output curbs until the end of the year.

Coming Up

EU leaders at European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain, on Thursday

EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday

Nobel Peace Prize awarded by Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.