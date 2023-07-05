(Bloomberg) -- As NATO leaders prepare for a summit next week in Lithuania, President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House — and praised the prospect of his country joining the military alliance.

“The United States fully, fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in NATO,” Biden said. NATO’s expansion is an unintended consequence for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but Sweden’s ascension remains blocked by unresolved demands from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the danger of an attack on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s south as intense fighting continued along the frontline.

Latest Coverage

Biden Throws Weight Behind Sweden’s NATO Bid as Key Summit Nears

Ukraine Nuclear Tensions Spike With US Radiation Detector Ready

Mutiny Aftermath Jolts Ruble as $43.5 Billion Outflow Takes Toll

Russia Eyes Chechens and Convicts to Fill Gaps Left by Wagner

Turkey Snubs US Pressure on F-16s as Biden Meets Swedish Premier

Markets

The ruble crashed through what a top government official recently called Russia’s “comfort” zone after a mutiny that briefly threatened President Vladimir Putin’s power compounded months of capital outflows.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.