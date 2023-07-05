You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 5, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Russia Sending Chechens, Convicts to Fill Gaps
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- As NATO leaders prepare for a summit next week in Lithuania, President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to the White House — and praised the prospect of his country joining the military alliance.
“The United States fully, fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in NATO,” Biden said. NATO’s expansion is an unintended consequence for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but Sweden’s ascension remains blocked by unresolved demands from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the danger of an attack on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine’s south as intense fighting continued along the frontline.
The ruble crashed through what a top government official recently called Russia’s “comfort” zone after a mutiny that briefly threatened President Vladimir Putin’s power compounded months of capital outflows.
