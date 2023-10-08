(Bloomberg) -- Russia shelled residential buildings and other civilian targets in Kherson overnight, wounding several people including an infant, local officials said. The incident follows the car-bombing death on Saturday of an official from President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party in the Kherson region city of Nova Kakhovka. Vladimir Malov died in hospital after what occupation officials termed a “terrorist attack.” Ukraine hasn’t commented.

Russia “is already and will likely continue to exploit the Hamas attacks in Israel to advance several information operations intended to reduce US and Western support and attention to Ukraine,” US-based military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said in an overnight note.

“The Kremlin amplified several information operations following Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, primarily blaming the West for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East in favor of supporting Ukraine,” ISW said.

