(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden set up a clash with House Republicans by asking lawmakers to approve billions more dollars for Ukraine’s defense, further straining the ability of Congress to avoid a government shutdown Oct. 1.

The White House sees the $13 billion in funding for Ukraine war costs, which came in a $40 billion supplemental spending request, as crucial. But Republican opposition to the aid has grown as conservatives have railed against US involvement in the war.

Ukraine’s navy designated temporary Black Sea routes for trade vessels willing to navigate waters endangered by Russia’s military.

Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company, Rosatom Corp., said it plans a cold shutdown of the fourth reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because of a leaking pipe, but may use the sixth unit in so-called hot shutdown to meet the plant’s own needs. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been urging Russia to bring all six of the reactors at the occupied plant into a state of cold shutdown for safety reasons.

Markets

Wheat edged higher — after falling the most in over a week on Wednesday — as traders weighed the outlook for Black Sea exports.

