Aug 4, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Russian Black Sea Port Halts Traffic After Attack
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Black Sea hub of Novorossiysk was closed for several hours after an attack on a naval vessel, though the Defense Ministry in Moscow said the overnight assault by two naval drones was repelled without damage to port facilities.
Ukraine’s state security service was responsible for the attack, which targeted and disabled a Russian landing ship, according to a security official familiar with the matter.
As Saudi Arabia prepares to host talks on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine this weekend, China said its special representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, will attend the discussions in Jeddah. The Foreign Ministry said the Asian superpower is willing to work with the international community to promote the settlement of what it called the “Ukraine crisis.”
Wheat futures climbed as much as 4.3%, paring a weekly loss, after the temporary halt to traffic at the Novorossiysk port.
