(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed full confidence in his new defense minister and said Rustem Umerov’s most important task more than 18 months into the war is to foster “transparency and trust.”

“Trust is our main weapon,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X, as he formally introduced Umerov in Kyiv. The minister’s additional priorities, beyond bolstering the nation’s armed forces, include cutting red tape, developing international cooperation and ensuring Ukraine “completes its NATO accession homework,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Speaking in the European Parliament, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged that the military alliance will stand by Ukraine “not only in good times but also in bad times.” Russian drones struck Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the fourth time in five days in an overnight attack, damaging port facilities, a grain silo and an office building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said earlier on Telegram.

Markets

Wheat prices fell as key Ukrainian ports on the Danube continued working despite the latest Russian strike on infrastructure and grain storage facilities.

Coming Up

G-20 heads of state and government head to New Delhi for this weekend’s summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov begins two-day visit to Bangladesh

Russia-China business forum opens in Kazan

