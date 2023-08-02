You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
3h ago
Ukraine Recap: Russian Drones Hit Odesa Region, Wheat Rises
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Danube River port of Izmail in a drone attack, according to government and industry officials. Wheat and corn prices rose.
The attack damaged grain storage facilities, a fuel tank and administrative buildings in the Odesa region in southwestern Ukraine, the country’s prosecutor’s office said Wednesday. Russia has stepped up strikes on Danube ports to cripple Kyiv’s ability to export food since the Kremlin halted a deal that allowed Ukraine to use a safe corridor on the Black Sea last month.
“The world has to react,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram. “When civilian ports are targets, when terrorists deliberately destroy even silos — this is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can be and must be stopped.”
Latest Coverage
- Russian Drones Hits Danube Port Key to Ukraine Grain Exports
- Wheat and Corn Surge as Russia Hits Danube River Port in Ukraine
- South Africa Seeks to Persuade Russia to Revive Grain Deal
- Battlefield Missiles Hurt Russia More Than Moscow Drone Attacks
Markets
Wheat futures in Chicago jumped 4.8% to $6.835 a bushel by 1:27 p.m. in Singapore. Corn rose 2.6%. The surge in prices ended a decline in wheat prices, which had fallen to their lowest level in two weeks as Ukraine continued to explore alternative grain export routes.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says