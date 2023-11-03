(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in a month, with as many as 40 UAVs sent in several waves across a wide swath of the country, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram. Some 24 drones and a cruise missile were intercepted. Drones were targeted at the Kharkiv region in the northeast, sparking several fires, and at the Lviv region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) to the west. Drones were also intercepted in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, local authorities said.

The US on Thursday targeted several companies based in the UAE in the latest round of Russia-related sanctions as it seeks to up the pressure on the Gulf country to curb ties with Moscow. The US also sanctioned Novatek PJSC’s Arctic LNG 2 project, a crucial part of Russia’s goal to more than triple its liquefied natural gas production by the end of the decade, and Sistema PJSC, one of Russia’s largest publicly-trading holding companies.

Kremlin troops continued offensive operations in Ukraine’s east on Thursday, advancing marginally in the direction of Kupyansk, the US-based Institute for Study of War said in an update. No confirmed gains were seen from continued fighting near Avdiivka and west and south of Donetsk City. Ukraine’s forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, ISW said.

Markets

Oil is headed toward a second weekly loss — its first since late August - as the Israel-Hamas war remained contained and clouds appeared on the demand horizon. Crude has mostly given up its war premium as the conflict hasn’t endangered supplies from the region, the source of about a third of the world’s oil.

