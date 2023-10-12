(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian air defense shot down 28 out of 33 Shahed drones sent by Russia overnight. The drones came from the Belgorod region in the north and from occupied Crimea in the south, the Ukrainian air force command said on Telegram. Drones damaged port infrastructure near Izmail in the south as well as residential buildings.

NATO defense ministers were due to discuss Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea to them for air defenses as Kyiv’s counteroffensive is set to extend into the winter months.

In his regular evening address Wednesday, Zelenskiy hailed Belgium for its decision to provide Ukraine with F-16s, calling it a “powerful step,” as well as a new Belgian package which includes air-defense missiles.

