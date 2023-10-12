1h ago
Ukraine Recap: Russian Drones Shot Down, NATO Ministers Meet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian air defense shot down 28 out of 33 Shahed drones sent by Russia overnight. The drones came from the Belgorod region in the north and from occupied Crimea in the south, the Ukrainian air force command said on Telegram. Drones damaged port infrastructure near Izmail in the south as well as residential buildings.
NATO defense ministers were due to discuss Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea to them for air defenses as Kyiv’s counteroffensive is set to extend into the winter months.
In his regular evening address Wednesday, Zelenskiy hailed Belgium for its decision to provide Ukraine with F-16s, calling it a “powerful step,” as well as a new Belgian package which includes air-defense missiles.
Latest Coverage
- Yellen Pledges Ukraine Support Despite Some GOP Opposition
- Republican Divisions Threaten Scalise’s Ascent to House Speaker
- Pro-Putin Propaganda Flows Onto Android via Google Loophole
- For the US, Israel and Ukraine Are Linked: Andreas Kluth
Coming up
- NATO defense ministers discuss Ukraine in Brussels
- Kyiv International Economic Forum
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
-
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire
-
6:12
Financial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is key
-
6:01
Porter to add two California destinations
-
4:28
More landlords converting units into short-term rentals
-
6:10
What is it like to live in a converted office building?