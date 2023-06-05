You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
41m ago
Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Downed as Counteroffensive Nears
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian air defense forces downed four out of six cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight and six of eight Shahed drones, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.
“The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” the General Staff said, adding that there were “combat engagements” during the last 24 hours. It also said that Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks near the town of Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
Russia said it pushed back a big attack in the southern part of the Donetsk region. The assault took place on Sunday and comes as Ukraine looks to a counteroffensive to regain occupied territories. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
Latest Coverage
- Russia Says It Thwarted Large Ukrainian Attack in Donetsk
- US-China Handshake Fails to Stem Asia’s Fear of Another Ukraine
- Putin Gains in Oil-Rich Libya as US Struggles to Oust Wagner
- Ukraine’s Future Looks Like Spain’s Bloody Past: Max Hastings
Coming Up
- Agriculture ban on four Ukrainian crops by Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria set to expire
- Members of oppositions including former Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov hold round table in Brussels
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:45
Pay gap leaves women faring worse than men amid rising living costs: Survey
-
8:43
6 spring cleaning tips to put a shine on your portfolio
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings