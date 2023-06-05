(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian air defense forces downed four out of six cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight and six of eight Shahed drones, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” the General Staff said, adding that there were “combat engagements” during the last 24 hours. It also said that Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks near the town of Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

Russia said it pushed back a big attack in the southern part of the Donetsk region. The assault took place on Sunday and comes as Ukraine looks to a counteroffensive to regain occupied territories. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

