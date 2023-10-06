(Bloomberg) -- A top aide to Ukraine’s president urged the supply of more air defense systems to protect the nation’s energy facilities from the type of Russian attacks that caused massive blackouts last winter — and as Kremlin troops step up deadly strikes on civilian targets. Some 50,000 people were temporarily left without power in the Kyiv region overnight after a Russian attack.

Kremlin forces hit a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, with ballistic missiles early Friday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens. The hit on high-rise apartments and homes came less than 24 hours after 52 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit a cafe and grocery store in the village of Hroza near Kupyansk, to Kharkiv’s southeast, in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the 20-month-old conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will reportedly visit Bucharest next week for talks with top officials, Romanian media reported, in what would be his first visit since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The trip, which hasn’t been confirmed, would follow a series of Russian drone strikes close to Ukraine’s border with the NATO member along the Danube River. Kremlin forces overnight targeted Orlivka in the Odesa region with drones, halting ferry crossings to Romania’s Isaccea for the the second time in as many weeks, the regional governor said.

Latest Coverage

Zelenskiy Aide Says Ukraine Needs More Air Defense Before Winter

Ukraine’s Antonov Joins European Aerospace and Defense Lobby

Sweden Gives Ammo, Analyzes Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Russian Court Drops Case Against Billionaire Melnichenko

Russia Lifts Diesel-Export Ban That Battered Global Markets

Coming Up

Zelenskiy may visit Romania’s capital next week

Markets

Oil is headed for the biggest weekly drop since March, with the third-quarter rally stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia choking off supplies abruptly thrown into reverse as macroeconomic concerns escalate. Moscow and Riyadh have reaffirmed their commitment to output cuts through to the year-end, though.

Wheat futures rose, extending the week’s rebound from a three-year low, amid signs of renewed demand at current price levels and ongoing jitters about stepped-up Russian attacks on Ukraine.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.