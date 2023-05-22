You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
27m ago
Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Pierce Air Defenses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported damage to dozens of buildings and vehicles in the central city of Dnipro after another barrage of Russian missiles was unleashed overnight.
Across the country, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down four of the 16 missiles launched as well as 20 drones, the air force said on Telegram. They also downed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near Kherson in the south of the country.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to return to Kyiv after attending the Group of Seven summit in Japan, where he suggested Russian forces are taking control of the eastern city of Bakhmut after months of fighting.
Latest coverage
- Zelenskiy’s Plans to Meet Brazil’s Lula at G-7 Fall Through
- Biden Opens Way to Give Ukraine F-16s Under Allied Pressure
- Saudis Host Zelenskiy, Assad in New Show of Diplomatic Force
Coming Up
- Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s national security council, travels to Vietnam
- Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow
--With assistance from Kateryna Choursina.
(Corrects details of situation in Bakhmut in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the location of Dnipro)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:58
WestJet pilot strike averted: Here's what you need to know
-
6:58
How to invest globally without taking on a world of risk: Dale Jackson
-
8:02
Bank of Canada sees financial stress rising among homebuyers
-
6:34
Bank of Canada and inflation: What the latest data could mean for interest rates
-
6:21
Canadian mother-daughter duo's subscription box business is soaring
-
8:03
Canadian grocery costs rose 9.1% in April, a slight decline from March