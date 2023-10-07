(Bloomberg) -- Russia struck multiple targets in Ukraine’s Odesa region with missiles, damaging port facilities and grain stockpiles in Chornomorsk and injuring at least four people in a strike on residential buildings, the region’s governor said. The supersonic Oniks anti-ship missiles were fired from Crimea, Ukraine’s military said.

The strikes were just the latest on shipping infrastructure at Black Sea ports or upriver, or along the Danube. Kyiv has increasingly defied Moscow in recent weeks by shipping grain from Black Sea ports in a corridor created after the collapse of the safe-transit deal two months ago. Kremlin forces also launched drone attacks overnight on several Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine said it has set up an “operational headquarters” for any of its citizens in Israel after Saturday’s surprise Hamas incursion left at least 70 Israelis dead and led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put the nation on a war footing. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that “Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable.” Zelenskiy in the past has criticized Israel for its refusal to sanction Russia over the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

