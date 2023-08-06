(Bloomberg) -- A multi-national conference on the war in Ukraine was winding down in Saudi Arabia, with participants agreeing to further talks on Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan.

China took a “constructive approach” to the talks, but insists on a cease-fire, a senior French foreign ministry official said. France told the Chinese that would be unacceptable as it would effectively freeze Russia’s positions in place, the official said. Russia wasn’t invited to the conference.

None of the Global South nations attending requested Russia’s presence at the next round of talks, which will “hopefully” happen before the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September, the French diplomat said. Brazil’s delegation head Celso Amorim said the peace process must involve Russia “in some form,” AFP reported.

Separately, deaths and injuries were reported late Saturday after a missile hit a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk in the northern Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The strike came amid a wave of attacks after Russia pledged a response to a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil tanker. Russian air defenses destroyed a drone Sunday morning as it approached the capital, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said via Telegram. Vnukovo airport to the south-west of the city halted flights for about an hour, the Tass news service reported.

