29m ago
Ukraine Recap: Scholz Rallies Support for Kyiv Ahead of Summit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged European partners to hold the line on support for Ukraine to help stabilize the nation’s finances over the longer term and said Berlin will focus military aid on boosting Kyiv’s air defenses over the winter.
“We will not let up,” Scholz told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament a week ahead of a European Union summit, where leaders of the 27-member bloc will discuss support for Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces crossed the Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory on the left bank, the Institute for the Study of War reported, citing geo-located footage. It cited Russian reports that Kyiv had temporarily regained Russian-held settlements. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces thwarted “sabotage and reconnaissance” activity in the area.
Latest Coverage
- Xi Backs Putin on Security, Wants Progress on Gas Pipeline
- Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov Vows Support for North Korea
- Putin Sends Jets With Hypersonic Missiles to Patrol Black Sea
- Russia Revokes Ban on Nuclear Tests After Putin Blamed US
- US Hits Iranian, Russian Entities With List of New Sanctions
Markets
European natural gas prices eased, with traders eyeing higher supplies to the continent and continued international efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from escalating.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:53
Food inflation eased last month, but prices still high: StatCan
-
5:58
Money manager of $205M in assets explains how meditation informs his decisions
-
5:34
Canadians are cutting back on spending, RBC report shows
-
7:20
Thief used phoney document in $20M gold heist, lawsuit against Air Canada claims
-
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
-
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire