(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched a missile attack on the village of Novyi Korotych in the Kharkiv region overnight, hitting a distribution facility of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private mail company. Six people were killed and 17 injured, all Nova Poshta employees, the interior ministry said. Kremlin forces fired eight S-300 missiles and several loitering drones from the north and from Crimea at Kharkiv and other regions. Several were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses.

Recent Russian assaults on Avdiivka “have contributed to a 90% increase in Russian casualties” recorded by Ukraine, according to the UK defense ministry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday that Kremlin troops have incurred “staggering” losses in a campaign to take the Donetsk town. Analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine has “inflicted further heavy personnel and equipment losses on troops in the area” in recent days.

Ukraine’s president spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, after Qatar this month played a major role in returning four children to Ukraine who had been illegally deported to Russia. Qatar will attend the next Ukraine peace formula meeting, scheduled for next weekend in Malta, according to Zelenskiy.

Coming Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Iran on Monday

