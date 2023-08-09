You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
4h ago
Ukraine Recap: Talks Ongoing to Restart Grain Deal, Erdogan Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he aims to revive and expand the scope of the deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, calling on Western countries to help turn the initiative into a basis for peace.
Russia is increasingly playing a junior role to China in a relationship that’s largely about Beijing’s desire for resources, Ukraine’s ambassador to Beijing said, as China’s imports from its neighbor soar and Western buyers shun such shipments due to the war in Ukraine.
Russian air defense shot down two military drones near Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. Russian forces are seeking to break through Ukrainian lines near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, and fighting there is very intense, Ukrainian ground troops Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi told the Ukrayinska Pravda website.
Markets
Wheat held gains as traders weighed a potential escalation in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia that may threaten Black Sea exports. Futures in Chicago traded near $6.81 a bushel after advancing almost 9% over the previous three sessions.
