(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops on Ukraine’s eastern front as the military reported further advances in the south, with the counteroffensive pressing ahead in a grinding effort to pierce Russian defensive lines.

A Russian drone attack on Izmail, a key Danube port, killed at least one person, the local governor said on Telegram early Wednesday. It marked the latest such assault on the city, which is crucial to Ukrainian grain exports. Kyiv also came under attack from Russian missiles overnight, but the city’s military administration said they had all been shot down.

Ukrainian forces made gains south of the recaptured settlement of Robotyne as troops advance toward the occupied city of Melitopol in the south, the military said. Infantry units advanced beyond anti-tank obstacles in the area, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russia warned Tuesday it would treat any US move to station nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years as an “escalation” after media reports indicated plans to deploy the bombs on British soil. The US Air Force has earmarked $50 million in funding for military housing at a UK air base.

Markets

Brent oil soared past $90 a barrel for the first time since November as the largest OPEC+ producers extended their supply cuts to year-end.

