(Bloomberg) -- Preparations continue for Ukraine’s highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces in the south and southeast, and a top aide warned that Kyiv is still short of weapons and ammunition. “If you want to start a successful counter-offensive you need everything at your disposal, including artillery, armored vehicles and tanks, so probably we don’t have enough,” Ihor Zhovkva, Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief foreign affairs adviser, told the Sunday Times. “More weapons is the No. 1 topic” in each of Zelenskiy’s meetings with allies, he said.

The downbeat comments come a day after Zelenskiy, in a Wall Street Journal interview, said Ukraine is ready for its counteroffensive yet warned of likely casualties. “A large number of soldiers will die,” he said. Zelenskiy also pushed for Ukraine to get a “signal” on potential NATO membership when the alliance meets in Vilnius in July. As the potential ground offensive takes shape, Russian air attacks on Ukraine rose sharply in May, particularly aimed at the capital, and have continued into June. Drone attacks on Russian border regions are also on the rise.

Russia’s invasion was a major focus of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. China reasserted its interest in a peace process, with its defense minister saying it’s “best to mediate” the conflict. Li Shangfu said Beijing has “taken an objective and impartial stance” on the war, pushing back on Western claims that China is merely aligned with Russia, and met on Saturday with his Ukrainian counterpart. Indonesia put forward a peace proposal that involved freezing current troop positions that was quickly rejected by Kyiv.

