9h ago
Ukraine Recap: Ukraine Fires North Korea-Made Missiles, FT Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fighting has been intensifying in southern Ukraine, with Russia’s Defense Ministry saying its forces have shot down a series of Ukrainian missiles and drones, while hitting a weapons depot near Zaporizhzhia.
Ukrainian forces appear to be shelling Russian positions near Bakhmut with North Korean missiles, the Financial Times reported. A Ukrainian defense ministry official told the paper the missiles had been captured from the Russians.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited special forces on the front in the Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post. Russian President Vladimir Putin held more meetings with African leaders in St. Petersburg, after telling them yesterday that their efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine were “an urgent issue.”
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that Wagner group mercenaries may attempt to infiltrate his country from Belarus and he sent more troops to guard the Poland’s eastern border.
