(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine kicked off a long-awaited armored assault on Russian fortifications in a counteroffensive thrust potentially aimed at severing Moscow’s land link to occupied Crimea.

Wheat prices rose after Ukraine said a Russian submarine fired two Kalibr cruise missiles at port infrastructure in Odesa, killing one person and damaging equipment at a cargo terminal. A reduced list of attendees at a summit with African leaders hosted by President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg also highlighted the Kremlin’s diminishing power as his war drags on.

The central bank in Kyiv cut official borrowing costs for the first time since Russia sent tanks and troops across the border in early 2022, taking a step toward easing an emergency monetary regime erected to shield the economy from the war. Ukraine’s parliament also extended martial law untill Nov. 16.

Latest Coverage

Markets

Wheat in Chicago rose 0.6% to $7.245 a bushel by 12.28 London time. Russia’s Federal Security Service also said it denied passage through the Kerch Strait to a grain ship coming from Turkey after finding traces of explosives on board, according to the RIA news service.

Coming Up

