4h ago
Ukraine Recap: UN Decries Attacks as Russian Missile Hits Hotel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine evacuated civilians from part of the northeast Kharkiv region as Russia tries to push through its defenses there. People near the city of Kupyansk, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Russian border should move to safety, Interfax reported, citing an order from local authorities. Russian air defense jammed and downed a drone in the western part of Moscow, with no injuries or serious damage reported. Earlier, Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed for unspecified safety reasons.
A Russian missile strike on a hotel that served as a children’s summer camp and base for humanitarian workers in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia killed one woman and wounded at least four children, according to the defense ministry in Kyiv. The United Nations, which had staff at the site hit late on Thursday, demanded that Moscow stop its “indiscriminate attacks” on Ukraine, saying they’d reached “unimaginable levels.”
President Joe Biden set up a clash with House Republicans by asking lawmakers to approve $13 billion more dollars for Ukraine’s defense. GOP opposition to the aid has grown as conservatives have railed against US involvement in the war. Ukraine’s navy also designated temporary Black Sea routes for trade vessels willing to navigate waters threatened by Russia’s military.
Markets
The Russian ruble extended its decline against the dollar and looks headed for a fourth weekly decline.
Wheat, meanwhile, headed for a weekly gain as traders weighed the risk to Black Sea flows after an escalation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Futures are almost 5% higher for the week.
