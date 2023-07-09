(Bloomberg) -- The US decision on Friday to provide controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine continues to cause waves, with some NATO members - all strong allies to Kyiv — questioning the move. Ukraine has said it will maintain strict controls over the use of the weapons. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a statement, called for the “universal application of the principles of the convention” that aims to prohibit cluster weapons.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the matter with President Joe Biden in London on Monday, the Financial Times reported. Biden arrives in the UK tonight and will kick on to the NATO summit in Vilnius that starts Tuesday. A path to membership for Ukraine in the military alliance will be a key issue; President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has done a round of diplomacy ahead of the gathering. Turkey’s president said Ukraine “deserves” membership, but Biden has said a vote by NATO members would be premature.

Ukrainian military intelligence warned again of the risk of Russian sabotage to the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, saying that “mines and explosives are currently being delivered” to the site. Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with Shahed drones, five of which were downed, Air Force command said on Telegram. The rest of drones hit industrial and infrastructure objects in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyrovohrad regions in central Ukraine.

Latest Coverage

US Sends Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Despite Civilian Threat

Ukraine Arms Chief Ramps Up Production Despite Missile Strikes

Ukraine Vows Strict Controls Over Cluster Bomb Use

Kremlin Says Turkey’s Return of Azov Defenders Violates Accord

Europe Wasn’t Built for This New Era of War: Andreas Kluth

Coming Up

NATO summit in Lithuania July 11-12

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.