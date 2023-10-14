(Bloomberg) -- Russian attempts to capture Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, a move that Moscow’s authorities claim will mark the end of Kyiv’s counteroffensive, failed again on Friday, said US-based military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War. Russia’s military command “appears to be restricting discussion of offensive operations around Avdiivka in the Russian information space, likely in an attempt to adapt to previous information shocks and control any narratives that emerge around these operations,” ISW said.

Kremlin forces stepped up their offensive near Kupyansk and Lyman in northeastern Ukraine, according to Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces. Russian air defense destroyed two drones over the waters of the Black Sea, near the coast of Sochi in the Krasnodar region, the defense ministry said.

The US said Friday that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use against Ukraine, in the form of about 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions so far. The US and EU will seek progress on a plan to use revenue from frozen Russian assets to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction during a summit in Washington on Oct. 20.

Latest Coverage

US, EU Will Use Summit to Align Strategies on Russia, China

The Trading Tycoon Steering Russia’s Global Oil Business

North Korea Delivered Arms to Russia for Use in Ukraine, US Says

US Sanctions Over Russian Oil Cap Spook Tanker Markets

Switzerland Refuses to Take Sides in Ever More Divided World

Markets

European natural gas futures posted their biggest weekly advance since last summer as the war in the Middle East escalates and a cold snap is just around the corner. Saudi Arabia and Russia on Thursday reaffirmed their close cooperation in the oil market with a public show of unity at a major industry event in Moscow.

Coming Up

President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Beijing early next week

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.