(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine came under renewed attack from Iranian-made Russian drones early on Monday and shot down 13 out of 17 that were deployed across southern, eastern and central regions, according to the country’s air defense force.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has meanwhile liberated an area of about 160 square kilometers (62 square miles) in the south from occupation, according to Hanna Malyar, a deputy defense minister. Malyar reported “fierce fighting” in the east and said Russian troops are advancing in four areas there.

China hopes to organize regular military exercises and expand cooperation with the Russian navy, the country’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, said at a meeting with the Russian navy’s commander-in-chief in Beijing.

Coming Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Committee, to discuss holding ballots in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to the Vedomosti newspaper

Media briefing in Brussels with senior NATO military officials, including Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the Military Committee

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visits a Bundeswehr Patriot missile battery in Zamosc, Poland near the border with Ukraine

The head of the Russian Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky, gives a news conference

