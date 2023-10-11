(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent plea to NATO defense ministers for air defense during an unannounced visit to Brussels as Kyiv’s counteroffensive is set to extend into the winter months.

“Air defense is a significant part of the answer to the question of when this war will end, and whether it will end justly for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy told the ministers. “We all need this kind of push now, a step forward in our defense, air defense.” Ukraine’s allies were due to discuss military aid for Ukraine as the Israel-Hamas conflict risks diverting weapons and focus away from Russia’s military campaign.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile cautioned that any deliberate damage to the alliance’s critical infrastructure would warrant a response after an undersea gas pipeline was ruptured in a suspected act of sabotage in Finland.

