(Bloomberg) -- Kremlin troops are suffering major losses at the moment, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who added that Kyiv’s forces are “holding their ground and destroying the occupier day after day” around Avdiivka in the nation’s east. “Russian losses are really staggering, and it is precisely losses by the occupier that Ukraine needs,” Zelenskiy said after meeting with troops and commanders, including top soldier Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, in Mykolayiv in the nation’s south.

President Joe Biden made a rare Oval Office address on Thursday that warned of the twin risks to the US from Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin denounced the US leader’s characterization of Putin as a “tyrant.” Biden on Friday unveiled a nearly $106 billion request for emergency funds to arm Israel and Ukraine and to reinforce the US-Mexico border. The total included $61.4 billion for a year’s worth of assistance for Ukraine.

Kyiv will continue its effort to build support for a peace formula with the so-called Global South when Malta hosts a gathering of senior officials on Oct. 28-29 to discuss the blueprint. The meeting follows similar gatherings in Denmark in June and Saudi Arabia in August centered on a 10-point plan that calls for the full withdrawal of Russian troops, among other things — a demand the Kremlin has dismissed.

Oil prices advanced as geopolitical tensions ratcheted higher in the Middle East, with prices poised for a second straight weekly gain. Global benchmark Brent rose above $93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate neared $91.

