Jun 13, 2023
Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Condemns Latest Russian Missile Strikes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including Bradley fighting vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems. The weapons, drawn from US stockpiles, will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive aimed at expelling Russian forces.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces is “making advances,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian reporters and war bloggers that his country has almost tripled its arms production, but acknowledged that “there is still a lot we need. We need modern anti-tank weapons, we need modern tanks.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned what he said was a “terrorist” Russian missile attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, which local officials said killed 11 people and injured at least 28. Ukrainian defense forces shot down 11 of 14 missiles fired overnight by Russia from strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea, Ukraine’s Air Force command said on Facebook. Russia also deployed at least four single-attack drones, one of which was downed, it added.
