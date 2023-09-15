(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top commanders, including Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov, spoke with US General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Commander for Europe. Defense chiefs from NATO nations are meeting in Oslo through Saturday, days before the Ukraine defense contact group is scheduled to meet in Germany and ahead of a planned trip by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington and the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine said its experimental “Sea Kid” marine drone damaged a Russian navy ship on Thursday near the entrance to Sevastopol Bay on the Crimean peninsula, after Moscow said it had repelled an attack. It would be the third strike on a Russian target in Crimea or off the coast in a matter of days.

The UK defense ministry said Wednesday’s missile strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol did more damage than Russia has admitted. Open-source evidence indicates the landing ship Minsk was been functionally destroyed, while the submarine Rostov-on-Don incurred “catastrophic damage,” the ministry said in an update on X, formerly Twitter. Ukraine’s troops captured the settlement of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, pressing ahead with their advance to the south of Bakhmut, the General Staff said on Facebook.

Markets

Brent oil headed for a third weekly gain — and a 10th out of the past 12 weeks — as the market continued to tighten on the back of supply curbs from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The global crude benchmark advanced above $94 a barrel, after closing 2% higher on Thursday. Read more: Russia Raises Oil Export Duty Again on Back of Surging Prices

Wheat futures are trading above $6 a bushel as traders weigh the impact of dry weather on crops in key exporters against bumper harvests in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including Russia.

Coming Up

Russian Grain Union meeting continues in Sochi

Belarus leader Lukashenko meets with Putin on Friday

Bank of Russia meets on interest rates

Ukraine Defense Contact Group meets on Sept. 19

