1h ago
Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Heads to Summits, Kyiv Blocks Drones
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend a summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Friday on his way to Japan for the Group of Seven meeting, according to people familiar with the plans.
“Very important things will be approved” at the G-7 meetings in Hiroshima, Japan, “that’s why our President’s attendance is absolutely necessary,” Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Ukrainian TV.
G-7 nations have decided against imposing a near-outright ban on exports to Russia and will widen existing restrictions, people familiar with the matter said. The aim is to restrict items critical to Moscow’s war.
Ukraine intercepted 16 drones and three missiles overnight, in the 10th attack on the capital this month. Cities across the country were also targeted, including Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv and the western city of Lviv, which was hit for the first time since February.
Latest coverage
- Ukraine Says It Shot Down 16 Drones, Three Missiles Overnight
- Ukraine Leader Zelenskiy to Visit Hiroshima G-7 in Person
- Russia Is Adapting Arms and Tactics Ahead of Ukraine Offensive
- G-7 Restricts More Goods But Avoids Near-Total Russia Export Ban
- Xi Vows to Boost Central Asia Security Ties as War Weakens Putin
Coming Up
- Friday: Zelenskiy at Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Start of G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan
- Chinese envoy Li Hui expected in Warsaw
- Sunday: Ukraine meeting at G-7, Zelenskiy expected
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
