(Bloomberg) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis spoke on Saturday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after more parts from what appeared to be Russian drones fired at Ukrainian port facilities on the Danube River were found on Romanian territory. Romania has called these an unacceptable violation of its territory and said the US will send more F-16 jet fighters to bolster existing air policing missions. “We have no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia. At the same time, Russia’s reckless strikes in the region are destabilizing,” acting NATO spokesperson Dylan White said in a statement. “There should be no doubt about NATO’s readiness to protect every ally.”

Ukraine’s army commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi discussed security risks at port infrastructure on the Danube River in a call with his Romanian counterpart on Friday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a high-level staff meeting on Saturday focused on plans to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and other critical facilities, as well as the defense of ports in Odesa and beyond. Ukraine’s energy grid was damaged extensively by Russian airstrikes last autumn and winter, leaving parts of the country without heat and power for days at a time.

Kyiv criticized the joint statement released by Group of 20 leaders at their summit in New Delhi for failing to include direct criticism of Russia. The communique followed the resolution of differences over how to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US and its allies had sought toughing words to denounce Moscow.

Markets

Brent oil held near $90 a barrel to post another weekly gain after supply curbs from OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia were extended. Russia also plans to reduce diesel exports from its key western ports by a quarter this month and keep more supplies at home.

Wheat prices fell in Chicago as Russia continued to ship massive quantities of the grain, even as it stymies Ukraine’s exports. Expectations for record Russian exports this season are keeping prices near the lowest since May.

