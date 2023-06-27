(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had advanced “in all directions” across the frontline after visiting his government’s forces in the country’s east and south.

In his evening video address, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed arms supplies with allies including US President Joe Biden.

Biden reinforced his administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense “no matter what happened in Russia,” and the US was set to announce a new $500 million package of military hardware for Ukraine drawn from Pentagon inventories.

Markets

Wheat extended losses from the highest level in four months as traders sought clarity on the situation in Russia. Futures had climbed to the highest since February on Monday on concern that continued instability in Russia could disrupt supplies, but later fell to show a loss of more than 1%. Prices declined a further 1.8% on Tuesday.

