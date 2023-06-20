(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine hasn’t yet used new assault brigades in its counteroffensive as troops advance across some parts of the front line.

Some of the most potent military units are “waiting for their hour” to join the fight, Zelenskiy said in a video address Monday evening. Kyiv’s military hasn’t lost any positions as they hold their ground in areas seeing an increase in Russian attacks, he said.

Ukrainian forces downed 32 of 35 Russian-launched drones in an barrage that reached as far as the western city of Lviv, where it hit a “critical facility,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram.

The European Union meanwhile is ready to propose a financial aid package of around €50 billion ($55 billion) to support Ukraine as it presses forward with the campaign to retake territory lost since Russia’s invasion more than a year ago.

Russian crude oil flows to international markets have drifted lower, while remaining well above levels seen in February, the baseline month for the country’s pledged output cuts.

