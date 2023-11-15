Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Says War ‘Will Not Be Easy’ Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy assured allies that his military was preparing to take the war with Russia into next year after a delegation pressed Kyiv’s case in Washington for continued support.

“It will not be easy, we are aware of this,” Zelenskiy said in a nightly address late Tuesday. “But we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine’s position remains solid.”

The US visit came as House lawmakers passed a funding bill that doesn’t include aide to Ukraine, which has been resisted by Republican hardliners. The delegation spoke with officials including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Markets

Russia’s current-account surplus widened, providing support to the ruble as a recovery in oil exports continued despite unprecedented international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

