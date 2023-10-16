(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine wants to take new steps to boost air defense with assistance from its partners as he expects Russian attacks against the energy sector to increase as winter approaches.

Kyiv’s forces repelled more than 15 Russian attacks near Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Russian forces continued operations aimed at encircling the city on Oct. 15, but have yet to make further gains amid a likely decreasing tempo of operations in the area, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

Russia agreed to release four Ukrainian children for them to return to their families after Qatar intervened as a mediator, the Washington Post reported, citing an unidentified government official briefed on the matter. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets had visited Qatar in August to discuss the protection of young people’s rights and the return from Russia of deported Ukrainian children.

Latest Coverage

Xi’s $1 Trillion ‘Project of the Century’ Faces Uncertain Future

North Korea Delivered Arms to Russia for Use in Ukraine, US Says

Switzerland Refuses to Take Sides in Ever More Divided World

Markets

Wheat futures climbed for a third day, the longest string of gains in more than two months, on Chinese buying interest and as dry conditions cap production in Argentina and Australia.

Coming Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss relations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing this week, the state-run Tass news service cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.