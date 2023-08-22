You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Seeks Black Sea Aid From Balkan Leaders
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought help from Balkan leaders to ensure his country’s access to the Black Sea and protect grain shipments blockaded by Moscow.
Russian missiles struck Zaporizhzhia and also Kryvyi Rih, the home of the country’s biggest steel company owned by ArcelorMittal, according to the Telegram channels of regional governors. The attacks knocked out power to some areas after missiles hit buildings and infrastructure.
The US State Department has approved Poland’s request to purchase AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, engines and other equipment valued at as much as $12 billion.
