(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy punctuated his address Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly with a warning that Russia was committing “genocide” by abducting children from his nation. “Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken,” he said.

Earlier, President Joe Biden urged world leaders gathered at the UN to back Ukraine for the long haul. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden asked. Yet questions are growing about support in the US Congress, and officials from other nations are confiding there’s a darkening mood over the prospect of war that one senior official from a Group of Seven nation said may drag on for six or seven more years.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine is making swift progress on reforms and can quickly become a member of the European Union. “I am amazed to see how Ukraine is doing very difficult reforms while they are fighting a war,” she said in an interview late Tuesday on Bloomberg Television in New York. She declined to offer a specific timeline.

Markets

Wheat extended losses after a first grain-laden vessel left Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk, as Kyiv seeks to defy Russia’s effective blockade of its Black Sea facilities since the collapse of a safe-passage deal in July.

