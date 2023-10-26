(Bloomberg) -- Traffic through Ukraine’s new Black Sea shipping corridor was paused by local authorities amid a push to iron out tax and customs issues and root out corruption, according to a Ukrainian official. The three big ports in the Odesa region are continuing to load ships despite the closure, which may threaten a key source of revenue if it is extended.

The US is pulling an additional $150 million in military equipment from stockpiles to aid Ukraine in its counteroffensive against Russia. The package includes more air defense missiles, rockets, artillery ammunition, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, and uses funding authorized by Congress in the previous fiscal year, according to the departments of State and Defense.

European Union leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels Thursday with question marks hanging over the bloc’s ability to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells by March. Only about 30% has been supplied so far and the EU risks missing its target given the volume of contracts signed to date, according to people and documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Ukraine’s central bank cut its key interest rate more than expected, and increased its forecast for economic growth this year, while saying the war may extend through 2024. Investment bank Dragon Capital cut its growth forecast for the country next year in half to 4%, saying recent battlefield developments make it increasingly unlikely that Ukrainian forces will liberate any substantial territory soon.

