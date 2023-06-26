(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the potential threat of a “terrorist attack” on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the leaders of the US, Canada and Poland, calling international attention to the issue “insufficient.”

Zelenskiy’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, warned on Sunday that Russian forces had mined the plant in south-central Ukraine and the situation has never been more serious. Last week, the Kremlin called the claims a “lie.”

The Moscow Exchange is due to operate normally after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared Monday a non-working day in the capital in response to the Wagner mutiny.

