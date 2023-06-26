You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Warns on Nuclear Plant After Mutiny
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the potential threat of a “terrorist attack” on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the leaders of the US, Canada and Poland, calling international attention to the issue “insufficient.”
Zelenskiy’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, warned on Sunday that Russian forces had mined the plant in south-central Ukraine and the situation has never been more serious. Last week, the Kremlin called the claims a “lie.”
Coming Up
- The Moscow Exchange is due to operate normally after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared Monday a non-working day in the capital in response to the Wagner mutiny.
