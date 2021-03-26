(Bloomberg) -- Four soldiers were killed in Ukraine’s eastern conflict zone, marking the deadliest day since at least summer 2020.

Russia-backed insurgents increased shelling of Ukrainian positions near a village in the Donetsk region, the Defense Ministry said Friday. Two more soldiers were wounded in attacks that featured mortars banned under a 2015 peace deal, according to the ministry.

The war that erupted after Russia annexed Crimea from its neighbor 2014 has claimed more than 13,000 lives. While another attempt at a cease-fire was announced last July, little progress has been made on hammering out a lasting resolution since the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France met in 2019.

