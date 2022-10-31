(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched a massive wave of missile attacks across the country, after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of strikes against its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a grain-export deal.

Missiles targeted the capital, Kyiv, including essential civilian infrastructure, leaving parts of the city without water and electricity, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk and Vinnytsia regions among others.

The attacks come after Russia pulled out of a deal at the weekend that allowed millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products to be exported from three Black Sea ports under an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Prices surged after Russia’s “indefinite” withdrawal from the agreement. Wheat in Chicago jumped as much as 7.7% to $8.9325 a bushel at the open on Monday before paring gains to 5.6% by 11:15 a.m. in Singapore.

Despite Russia’s decision, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed to have vessels carrying food from Ukrainian ports sail on Monday, testing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to scupper the agreement that allowed safe passage of grain exports.

Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of carrying out attacks on its Black Sea fleet off Sevastopol, Crimea, using nine airborne drones and seven unmanned marine vessels. It also claimed “British specialists” helped organize the attack, which the UK Ministry of Defence called “false claims on an epic scale.”

Ukraine hasn’t confirmed it was responsible for the attacks. Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, also alleged one drone may have been launched from a civilian ship carrying grain, a claim Ukraine strongly denied.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.